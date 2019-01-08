In California, a man was caught on a security camera licking a family's door bell for several hours.
The suspect, identified as Roberto Arroyo, 33, spent over two hours outside the Salinas home. Arroyo allegedly stolen an extension cord from a Christmas display, licked the family's doorbell, and relived himself in their yard.
The homeowners were out of town, but say their children were inside. The children didn't wake up to the noise, but were alerted by the surveillance system after it alerted them of movement by the front door.
Arroyo is wanted by police and faces possible misdemeanor charges of petty theft and prowling.