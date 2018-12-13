A 29-year-old man got stuck in a vacant Chinese restaurant's grease duct in Alameda County on Wednesday.
A citizen reported hearing a faint voice calling for help from the restaurant, and when first responders arrived, they also heard the voice and determined it was coming from a roof vent.
Once on the roof, crews found the 29-year-old man trapped in a sheet metal grease duct, covered in grease and oil and unable to move.
It took firefighters about in hour to get the man out. It's unclear how long he was in the vent, but the Sheriff's Office said the man was "physically exhausted and suffering from dehydration." He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies are still investigating the incident as a trespassing and vandalism crime.
"It is unknown if the suspect intended to commit burglary," the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office also added that the man likely would not have survived another day given the circumstances, but is expected to make a full recovery.