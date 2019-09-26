Fremont, CALIF. - During the middle of a pursuit, a police officer in Fremont, California was forced to back off from a pursuit after their Tesla's battery ran low.
According to Fox News, the Tesla only had six miles left of battery when the officer pulled back from the pursuit.
Other officers took over, but it was called off after the suspect was driving too recklessly. The suspect's vehicle was later found abandoned in San Jose, California.
According to the Fremont Police spokesperson, the Tesla was fully charged at the beginning of the shift.