California police officers heartbroken after forced to throw away donuts in stolen bakery truck

California police officers found a stolen bakery truck Thursday morning and were heartbroken after having to throw away the contraband.
According to the Redding Police Department, they located the truck parked on a lot at Oregon Street and Tehama Street in Redding, California.
Inside they found over 100 donuts without a home.
“Yes, it’s true, we as Officers do have a sweet spot in our hearts for donuts 🍩,” They wrote on Facebook. “I mean, who doesn’t love donuts 🤷🏻♂.”
Officers conducted a search of the area but did not locate anyone involved in the incident.