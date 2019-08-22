California police officers heartbroken after forced to throw away donuts in stolen bakery truck

Courtesy Redding Police Department 

California police officers found a stolen bakery truck Thursday morning and were heartbroken after having to throw away the contraband. 

According to the Redding Police Department, they located the truck parked on a lot at Oregon Street and Tehama Street in Redding, California.  

Inside they found over 100 donuts without a home.  

Yes, it’s true, we as Officers do have a sweet spot in our hearts for donuts 🍩,” They wrote on Facebook. I mean, who doesn’t love donuts 🤷🏻‍♂.” 

Officers conducted a search of the area but did not locate anyone involved in the incident.  

