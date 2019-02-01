A well-known California restaurant owner has waded into the rough waters of national politics after posting on social media that customers wearing "MAGA" hats were banned from his establishment.

Chef and partner at Wursthall Restaurant and Bierhaus J. Kenji Lopez-Alt sent out a tweet this week declaring that he would not serve anyone who comes into his San Mateo place wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap.

The tweet reads "It hasn't happened yet, but if you come to my restaurant wearing a MAGA cap, you aren't getting served. Same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate."

The tweet was removed a short time later.

Patrons of the restaurant are divided over whether they support the restaurant owner.

President trump began wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap during the 2016 campaign, and now makes it a regular part of wardrobe, especially on trips outside of Washington.