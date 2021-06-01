The lengths people will go to protect their furry friends can be quite amazing.
A video from over the holiday weekend is going viral right now. The video shows a brown bear perched on the fence of a California home with what are presumably its cubs.
Multiple dogs rush out to confront the bear, who takes swipes at one of the larger dogs, striking it in the snout.
A woman is then seen rushing out to the dogs' aid, pushing the bear over the fence and quickly herding her pets back to the house, picking one of the smaller dogs up as she escapes.
According to the Citlally Morinico's Facebook post, it was her 17-year-old daughter Hailey Morinico showing her bravery in the video. Citlally called it "one of the scariest moments of her life."