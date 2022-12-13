SPOKANE, Wash. - For days, plows have driven through the City of Spokane, clearing the roads after last week’s snowstorm. Yet, by nearly day four after the snowfall, many streets are still covered in snow and ice.
“Residential neighborhoods are just as important as the main arterials,” Carolyn Brasch said.
For fifty years, Carolyn Brasch has lived in Spokane, each year experiencing winter, each year, seeing the same story unfold – folks left stuck in their homes, in their neighborhoods, unable to reach the main arterial roads.
“They prioritize downtown, but if we can’t get out of our neighborhoods nobody is going to downtown,” Brasch said. “This is vital for people getting to their work, to their doctors' appointments, to just live.”
By Tuesday, Brasch had had enough. Her street in northwest Spokane was still covered in snow. So, she dialed 311 and called the city for help.
“You should not have to call and complain just to have them do what they should be doing anyhow,” Brasch said.
“We are prepared,” Kirstin Davis said.
Kirstin Davis is a spokesperson for the city. She said crews aim to have every single road plowed throughout city limits within three days of announcing the all-city plow, which was announced Saturday morning.
“We haven’t had this kind of weather in quite a while so people forget that it takes this long to clear those roads,” Davis said. “We do the best we can, and there are situations out there where we certainly can’t get to every single person in need.”
They expect each road to be plowed by the end of the day Tuesday.
By the end of our interview with Brasch Tuesday afternoon – her street was plowed.