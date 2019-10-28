"Call it a spirit or energy, it's something:" employees of downtown CDA bar say it's haunted

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Do you believe in ghosts? It's a question that everyone seems to have an opinion on, especially this time of year. Local paranormal experts say they are real. To prove it, they invited KHQ to tag along on a recent ghost hunt in downtown Coeur d'Alene.
"It's really neat here," said one employee of the Piano Bar. "It's underground, kind of a hidden gem."
At the Piano Bar, the vibes are just good.
"It's an easy place to be," said another staffer.
But the atmosphere isn't the main attraction.
"The music definitely makes this place," the employee said. "As soon as it starts, this place comes alive. It's a good place to hide."
And perhaps, never leave.
Piano Bar owner and musician Carson Roads says he doesn’t think his place is haunted, he knows it is.
"It's happened too many times, where it's not a coincidence," he said. "I have always felt there was something."
Something watching and listening.
"I was playing on the piano, I had been working on a song," he said. "I just stopped playing and out of the corner of my eye, I saw something. I don't know. Something. It was like a light-colored blur."
An orb is the best way he can describe it.
"I didn't feel threatened by it, but it was there," he said.
Carson's experience seems tame compared to what his colleagues have seen and felt. One reported a sudden and severe temperature dip. Others say items are moved with no explanation.
"I was standing right here watching them talk and I turned to back this way, and it was like someone took their leg out and tried to trip me," one employee said. "You know when someone kicks you a bit. It was playful."
The eerie stories, the unexplained goosebumps or the sudden shift in the hairs on the back of your neck happen daily. That's why the Piano Bar was so eager to welcome the East Washington Paranormal Group and medium Brittany Selle to check the place out.
KHQ asked ghost hunter Charles Howard if his findings indicated the bar was in fact haunted?
"Yes, absolutely," he said. "We've gotten quite a bit of activity already."
Howard says their special tools captured spiritual energy.
KHQ asked Howard if he ever feels like he's messing with things he shouldn't be messing with?
"Sometimes, you wonder," he said.
The Piano Bar staff say the hunt gave them confirmation of what they already knew.
"I knew there was something here yeah, call it a spirit, call it an energy," Roads said. "It's something."
Whatever it is, they don't want it to leave. There's plenty of room down here, for everyone.
"It's a big enough space," Roads said. "I don't have a problem."
If you're interested in learning more about ghost hunting in our community, search East Washington Paranormal on Facebook.
