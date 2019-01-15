Spokane Police responded to reports of a clown sighting Monday night on Hiawatha Drive in North Spokane.
According to the homeowner there teenagers were at home at the time of the sighting.
According to the scanner call the clown allegedly was peering into the back door while jiggling the door handle.
That’s when the teens ran upstairs and called police. The mother who didn’t want to go on camera said the clown wasn’t wearing a mask but had a painted face with a very creepy smile.
When police arrived they searched the house and the area but couldn’t find the alleged clown.
The mother says her teens are pretty shaken up and describes the incident as not funny even if it was a prank.
KHQ’s Peter Maxwell is working on the story.