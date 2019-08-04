A 911 caller in Pierce County wanted a ‘gang’ of potential scofflaws on Gig Harbor’s Peacock Hill check out by law enforcement Thursday afternoon.
According to KRIO 7, deputies responded and what they found was sweet-and-sour.
The four kids with their mom poured lemonade for the parched officers and they posed for a photo.
The Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook saying, “if you were one of those great kids, please know that every deputy working in our Peninsula Detachment reported that the lemonade was cold and tasted awesome.”