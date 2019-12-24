Another lawmaker is facing calls for a state-level investigation connected to the Matt Shea controversy.
This time it's from Idaho.
In an editorial from the Idaho Statesmen, the editorial calls for an Ethics Committee investigation into North Idaho State Representative Heather Scott. Scott represents Bonner and Boundary Counties is no stranger to controversy.
She's been accused of promoting racism and white nationalism in person and on social media.
Last week investigators examining whether Shea helped plan armed standoffs against government agencies. The investigators say they uncovered several emails from him to other leaders of the so-called patriot movement-including Scott.
