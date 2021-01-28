This afternoon conditions should be pretty calm as we hang out under mostly cloudy skies. We'll look for daytime highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight we dip down right around freezing.
During the overnight hours and into the early morning hours is when we will see the chance for our next system to push in. Right now, models are showing this system as rather spotty. It will be all about timing and temperatures, that being said it appears as though this could come in as a rain/snow mix during the morning commute.