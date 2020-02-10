Things are looking pretty calm and quiet around here through Wednesday as we remain under a ridge of high pressure. We will expect mostly dry conditions today with the exception being the chance for some flurries this morning. Gradually decreasing cloud coverage will leave us with mostly sunny skies by the end of the day. Temperatures will try to climb into the low 40's, with your overnight low dipping into the upper 20's.
With start time temperatures hovering below freezing we could have some patchy freezing fog to start your Tuesday. Please make sure those headlights are on and that you are driving for conditions. Tuesday should again be pretty quiet, but we will watch for some snow showers along the Idaho/Montana state line to kickoff the day, keep that in mind if you are looking to travel. We will see sunshine during the day with mostly cloudy skies by night. As we look ahead, a more active weather pattern is looking to hit starting on Thursday.
