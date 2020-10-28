Temperatures will continue to warm today as we move into the mid 40s. We will see some sunshine out there too with calm winds. All in all calm and mild conditions are expected for the next two days while we remain under that ridge of high pressure.
Air Stagnation Advisories are still in place across the Inland Northwest. If you do have breathing concerns please limit your time outdoors. By Friday these conditions should improve with a weak system moving in to mix the air up.
