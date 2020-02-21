Another day of sunshine for your day today with temperatures rising into the upper 40's. As we head into the night we will start to see increasing mid and high level clouds. Since we will see some of those clouds in place our overnight low isn't looking quite as chilly as what we've seen this week. In fact, we are looking at the low 30's.
Tomorrow we will continue to see the calm before the storm conditions! Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures again into the upper 40's. Enjoy it while you can! By Saturday night mostly cloudy skies are on the way ahead of that system pushing in Sunday.
That system will bring snow to the mountains. If you are traveling please check pass conditions before you hit the road. For the valleys we will be looking at mostly rain. However, we won't rule out the chance for a rain/snow mix. All in all temperatures should be too warm for much if any accumulation on the valley floors. This system will bring gusty winds, in particular Sunday evening through Monday. Make sure outdoor objects are secure!
