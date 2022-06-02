Slow-moving thunderstorms Thursday and Friday could bring brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and dangerous cloud to ground lightning . This is a concern over recent burn scares leading to potential mud/landslides. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of North Central Washington starting Thursday afternoon and lasting until early Friday morning. if the rain is heavy enough our watch could be updated to a Flash Flood Warning 
 
Cool and unsettled weather continues through the weekend and the start of next week. With a chance of showers each day and daytime highs that will be dropping back well below normal, with highs barely making it into the 60s by the weekend. 

