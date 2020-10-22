It's our transition day out there today with calm and quiet conditions as the sun continues to shine. Temperatures remain below average as we head into the mid 40s today. Overnight we are expecting to drop to the mid 50s.
Tomorrow our first winter system is pushing in bringing rain, a rain/snow mix, and snow across the Inland Northwest. This time of the year it's all about timing and temperatures! We will look for snow as we move into the afternoon in Spokane. The lower elevations are expected to get around 1-3" of accumulation. Of course, those of you who live in the higher benches know you can expect more. Travel across mountain passes will be challenging as up to a foot of snow is anticipated. It looks like we will continue to see an impact during the overnight hours, but things should move out Saturday.
