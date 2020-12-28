We are beginning the day with some low clouds and areas of freezing fog. The National Weather Service does have a Freezing Fog Advisory in place through Walla Walla and into Oregon until 10AM today. Please be sure you are driving for conditions as roads could be slick.
As we push into the afternoon daytime highs are going to stay below freezing in the low 30s. We will expect a mix of sun and clouds depending on your location. Things should be dry for now. It's during the overnight hours when we drop into the mid 20s that we will expect increasing cloud coverage. Those clouds will have the opportunity to produce freezing drizzle and flurries. That does mean slippery roads are possible tomorrow morning.
Late tomorrow we will start to see snow arrive according to current models. Widespread snow is a possibility as we move into Wednesday. After that we are looking at a messy week with rain and snow in the forecast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.