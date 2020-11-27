If you need to run off some of that turkey and pumpkin pie from last night, boy do I have great news for you! High pressure in place means we are looking at calm and quiet conditions out there. It is also giving us above average temperatures as we look to hit the low to mid 40s. An area of low pressure riding over the top of our ridge will bring in some mid to upper level clouds today, so a nice mix of sun and clouds is what we are anticipating.
Tomorrow we could see some patchy dense fog to begin the day. Models are not all lining up, but it's possible a quick band of showers could push through Spokane early tomorrow too. Otherwise clouds will gradually clear out. Temperatures should be similar to today.
