As we make our way into the afternoon hours that quick hitting system is pushing out of Spokane and heading toward North Idaho and Western Montana. Keep in mind roads could be a bit dicey, please be sure you're driving for conditions.
This afternoon we are also watching for breezy conditions with strong gusts. The National Weather Service does have a Wind Advisory in place for Kittitas Valley until 7pm. Gusts that way could be up to 50mph with winds at 25-25mph. Winds like these will create difficult driving conditions especially for high profile vehicles. We could also see tree limb damage and isolated power outages in that direction. For Spokane gusts around 40mph will be possible.
Tonight high pressure builds back in and we will sit under dry conditions. That high pressure will keep things calm and quiet all week long. Our main threat will be the chance for freezing fog in the mornings.
