It's going to be a calm and quiet day as we sit under mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs are heading into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will expect to drop to the upper 20s. Patchy Fog is moving in overnight and with temperatures dipping below freezing we could see patchy freezing fog to kick off our day tomorrow. Be prepared for the chance for slick roads.
Thursday will be more of the same for Spokane! We will continue to sit under mostly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, a system will bring snow to the south of us and back through the Cascades. As per usual the mountains will see the most action, but not much accumulation is anticipated with this system to our south. Of course, we will continue to keep an eye on it in case it shifts closer to the metro. Right now, our best chance to see snow looks to be over the weekend.
