Camp Easton Underpass Complete

“Look left, look right, look left, listen and then they would cross the road,” Sean Weiler said reciting what he taught to campers.
"You could hear them doing that all the way down the highway,” he added.
But now Weiler, the Camp Ranger for Camp Easton, stands in front of the new underpass that connects to the other side of the camp.
The new tunnel helps kids cross safely underneath Highway 97 to get to more campsites, shooting ranges, and a nature area.
“We’ve got kids that travel back and forth six to seven times a day,” Weiler said.
According to the Boy Scouts of America Inland Northwest Council, this project is almost 15 years in the making.
Each summer, the camp is packed.
“We average about 260 kids a week,” Weiler said.
Remarkably, the council says no kids were ever hit in that crosswalk, but it was a major area of concern.
The tunnel was completed in mid-June just before staff and campers arrived.
The project is valued at right around $300,000.
$220,000 of that total fund was paid for by a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department.
To help celebrate the completion of the underpass, a ribbon cutting will be held Thursday, July 18th, 2019, at 10:30 A.M.
All are invited to attend.