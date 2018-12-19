SPOKANE, Wash. - When Camp Hope was given a 48-hour eviction notice Thursday, Dec. 6, to clear their tents from outside of City Hall, some residents said they refused to be thrown away.
Wednesday, Alfredo LLamedo was in court saying he won't give up on what Camp Hope is standing for. He's being charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer, from the morning the tents taken down.
As a strong leader for Camp Hope, LLamedo had continued to protest Saturday, Dec. 8, aware that was the camp's date to move.
LLamedo said the next morning, he was driving by City Hall, and saw officers and cleaning crews clearing away the blue tents. He started a Facebook live, where you can see officers asking him to help pack up the tents, or leave the property. Police warned LLamedo he could arrested if he doesn't leave or clean. LLamedo stays, calling for help on Facebook to his fellow Camp Hope residents to get down to City Hall.
You can see in LLamedo's Facebook video, a group of officers arresting him. Charlie Johansen was also arrested when, advocates say, she was clearing away tents the same morning. Both had their bail paid immediately by Camp Hope advocates.
After LLamedo's court appearance today, Camp Hope said they will be continue to fight for a 24-hour warming shelter, and want the City of Spokane to see housing as a human right.
Advocate, Dustin Jolly, told KHQ there will be a "Camp Hope Downtown Business Protest" tonight at 5 pm. This time, it won't be at City Hall. The group said they plan on being outside River Park Square. Jolly said it's to show that Camp Hope is everywhere, even for those who don't want to see it.
Camp Hope sent this to Mayor Condon and the City Council, outlining what they want to see happen in Spokane, and their thoughts on two Camp Hope member's arrests.