SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of people living at Camp Hope continued to drop as state and local agencies work to close the site and find alternative housing options for the residents.
A new count conducted on May 10 showed 27 people, 20 tents and structures, and seven RVs at the camp, down from 33 people, 23 tents and structures, and eight RVs the week before. The count also found no vehicles or sites tagged for removal.
The count was done by i2-Strategies, a consulting firm contracted by the state Department of Commerce to provide outreach and services to the campers. The firm has been doing weekly counts since December as part of the state's Right of Way Safety Initiative, which aims to clear the camp from the state-owned land near Interstate 90.
The latest count represents an 86 percent decrease in population from the first count in December, which found 198 people, 120 tents and structures, 27 RVs and five vehicles at the camp. It also shows a 94 percent decrease from the estimated peak of 467 people at the camp last fall.
Camp Hope's declining population came as the Catalyst Project, a transitional housing project in Spokane's West Hills neighborhood, remained at full capacity of 93 residents, according to Catholic Charities.
As residents move out of Catalyst into more stable housing, the program continues to accept referrals from Camp Hope. Catholic Charities and other partners are working to close the camp and find alternative housing options for the remaining campers.