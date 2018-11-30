SPOKANE, Wash. - What's now being called "Camp Hope," didn't always look like this. It started with one man on a hunger strike mid-November.
Now, Alfredo LLamedo is surrounded by 50 others, camping out in front of City Hall, in tents.
The homeless saga continued into the first week of December, much the same way it ended November. Homeless men and women camped out in front of Spokane's City Hall, protesting what they say is the city's inadequate response to their needs.
The city says they are doing what they can, but these things take time.
On Thursday, the city approved 40 more beds at a new warming center set to open next week.
But something that several viewer's have called about is what will happen this weekend when city hall is closed, along with their bathroom's that "Camp Hope" has been using?
"There are some other public restrooms available in the area, but our main concern is getting the warming shelter set up as soon as possible," Kelly Keenan, Director of CHHS, said.
There is at least one group that wants to help. Sharon Smith and Don Barbieri have donated funds towards tents, bought at a discount from the General Store.
Smith said people have offered to rent a porta-potty for "Camp Hope," but the city says it's not allowed, and would rather focus on their next step, getting everyone out to warming shelters.
And while that new shelter, at Salem Lutheran, won't be open this weekend, there are a lot of warming shelters that are open.
If you know someone without a home, and want to help, here are some resources.