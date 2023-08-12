SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who drove by Camp Hope firing a gun last year was just sentenced to three days in jail.
On Oct. 5 2022, a 24-year-old James Rackliff was seen at the Conoco gas station at about 2 a.m., buying alcohol.
As he got back to his car he claimed his pistol was missing. He went back into the store and asked to see security footage because a woman had stolen a pistol from him at the station.
Rackliff told witnesses that he believed that she had fled to Camp Hope.
According to court documents, when he returned to his car he began firing shots towards the camp.
No one was injured from this shooting.
Spokane police were able to detain him quickly on Oct. 5, 2022 in the South Hill area. His bail was set for $5,000.
Rackliff ended up pleading guilty to his crimes on July 18.
On August 11, he was sentenced to three days in jail. According to court records, he received credit for the time that he has already served which played a role in deciding his sentence.