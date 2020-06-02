Camp Reed cancels traditional programming for 2020 and offers alternatives due to COVID-19

On Tuesday Camp Reed announced they will not hold traditional programming for campers for the summer of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to a video released by Camp Reed, they will offer alternative programs that will allow camp-like experiences.

They are allowing families to rent cabins.

They will also offer popup camps at the Finch Arboretum Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Camp Reed is also planning on hosting virtual programs as well. 

More information about the 2020 season for Camp Reed can be found on the YMCA website

