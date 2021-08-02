Camp Reed cancels traditional programming for 2020 and offers alternatives due to COVID-19

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - If it is not COVID-19, it is air quality impacting events and summer plans. Camp Reed is ending session 5 due to bad air quality. 

Kids checked into camp on Sunday and were scheduled to be there through Friday.

Parents are heading to Camp Reed to pick up their kids Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. 

In an email sent to families, the organization is giving a full refund. 

"We greatly apologize for this inconvenience as we know all your kids were looking forward to spending a week at camp, just like we were looking to have them at camp," Phil Harrison of the YMCA wrote.

