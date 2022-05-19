SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is launching "The Campbell House Dark History Series" to focus on the strange details and unconventional stories surrounding one of Spokane's historically wealthy mining families.
The house was built in 1910 and was home to one of Spokane's most prominent families, which included Mining Mogul Amasa Campbell, his wife Grace and their daughter Helen. The Campbell House Dark History Series will focus on exploring all the historical connections to misfortune, controversy and rumors that surround the Campbell house. The event takes place tonight from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Campbell house in Browne's Addition.
The Campbell House Dark History Series is included with admission to Thursday Night Live at the MAC. Thursday Night Live happens on the third Thursday of every month and features a 50% discounted admission rate and free admission for museum members.