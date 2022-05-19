SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is launching "The Campbell House Dark History Series" to focus on the strange details and unconventional stories surrounding one of Spokane's historically wealthy mining families.
 
The house was built in 1910 and was home to one of Spokane's most prominent families, which included Mining Mogul Amasa Campbell, his wife Grace and their daughter Helen. The Campbell House Dark History Series will focus on exploring all the historical connections to misfortune, controversy and rumors that surround the Campbell house. The event takes place tonight from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Campbell house in Browne's Addition.
 
The Campbell House Dark History Series is included with admission to Thursday Night Live at the MAC. Thursday Night Live happens on the third Thursday of every month and features a 50% discounted admission rate and free admission for museum members.

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!