A man camping in the Harrison Lake backcountry had to shoot and kill a moose in self-defense when it charged him Tuesday.
Idaho Fish and Game says that they received a report that an aggressive bull moose had been shot by a camper after tearing through a campsite and charging the camper and his dog.
The camper said he hid behind a tree but the moose did not stop charging. He then shot it at close range. Fish and Game responded to the scene north of Sandpoint and found the dead moose. As a precaution, they closed the Harrison Lake trailhead to hikers in case bears came to feed on the carcass.
Fish and Game wants to use this opportunity to offer tips to keep yourself safe if you encounter a moose. When hiking, make noise as you walk so you alert wildlife to your presence. Moose and other wildlife can be dangerous if they are surprised. Also, be listening to what's around you. Most wildlife will give out some sort of warning sound prior to attack. Headphones and earbuds eliminate your sense of hearing.
IF you do encounter a moose, look for signs of agitation or stress. Moose will lay their ears down and raise the hair on their neck if they are stressed, and that means they could charge. If you see this kind of behavior, Fish and Game says the best thing you can do is put something like a tree or a vehicle between you and it.
There are certain times of the year and scenarios where a moose might be more apt to charge. During the mating rut in the fall, males can become very agitated. Also, never put yourself between a cow and and calf moose. Coming out of a long winter, food is scarce and the fat reserves for moose are depleted. This can be a stressful time for moose and other wildlife, Fish and Game says.
They say this is also good reminder to carry bear spray while hiking or camping in the backcountry. Bear spray isn't just for bears, and can be highly effective tool against other mammals if a wildlife encounter occurs.
Fish and Game says always give moose a wide berth when you encounter them, as they can become agitated if they feel you are a threat.
Finally, never allow dogs to chase moose, as they can be viewed as a threat. The safest approach is to keep them on a leash while in moose country, Fish and Game says.
For more information about the trail opening back up to hikers please contact the Sandpoint Ranger District office at (208)-263-5111.