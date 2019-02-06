Picture shows police presence at Lind Hall at CWU

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -  Campus police at Central Washington University said there's been a report of an active shooter on campus.

According to a tweet by CWU Police & Parking on Wednesday, the report came from the area of Lind Hall.

Police are warning people to stay out of the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

