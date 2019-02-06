ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Campus police at Central Washington University said there's been a report of an active shooter on campus.
According to a tweet by CWU Police & Parking on Wednesday, the report came from the area of Lind Hall.
Police are warning people to stay out of the area.
CWU Alert: There has been a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall on CWU Ellensburg Campus. Stay out of the area.— CWU Police & Parking (@cwu_police) February 7, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.