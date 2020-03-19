We are heading into the mid 50's today with the sun out! That means it will be another great day to get outside and play. A nice light wind means you will probably want a jacket. But overall, it is a mild and dry day. Tonight will again be seasonably cool as temperatures dip into the upper 20's. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight.
Friday should be another gorgeous day! Temperatures again move into the 50's after a cool start to the day. Mostly sunny skies are anticipated. In fact, we will look for sunshine through the weekend with some mountain showers possible. Our next system that could impact Spokane looks to roll in early next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.