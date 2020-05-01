PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in the assault of a grocery store clerk.
Pullman Police didn't specify when or where the assault happened, but a photo of the suspect was provided.
If you have any information on the identify or location of the suspect, you're asked to contact the Pullman Police Department and reference case #20-P03497.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.