SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures on the rise, now is the time to prepare and keep an extra eye on your pets.
When we start to see temperatures skyrocket into the triple digits, we get this question a lot: If I see an animal in a hot, locked car, can I break the window to save it?
Whether you're legally protected to do anything about it is different depending on where you live.
According to Michigan State University's Animal Legal & Historical Center, in Idaho, you are not legally protected if you break into a car to save an animal. You could also face prosecution for damaging a vehicle even if it is to save an animal.
In Washington, the law is different. You are not allowed to leave any animal alone in a car if could be harmed or killed by excessive heat, cold, lack of ventilation, or lack of water.
However, a regular person on the street in Washington still cannot smash a window. Under law, an animal control officer or law enforcement officer who believes the animal is suffering, is allowed to enter the car by any means reasonable under the circumstances if there is no one else around who has access to the locked car.
An animal control officer, law enforcement officer, or the department or agency employing such an officer is not liable for any damage to property resulting from actions taken under this section.
Also, if you leave an animal in a hot locked car, you could face a penalty. It is a class 2 civil infraction which could result in a $125 fine.
With excessive heat, pets can get dehydrated quickly. Remember to give them plenty of fresh, clean water. Walk your pets either early in the morning or later in the evening. Hot asphalt can hurt your pets' paws and they are not like humans who will tell you when they are too hot.
Symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, excessive drooling or even collapse. More pet heat safety information can be found here.