SPOKANE, Wash. - In the Pacific Northwest, residents are used to seeing wildlife, just not usually right outside their front doors.
About a month ago, folks working at the Riverwalk Building near downtown Spokane noticed a new tenant had moved in.
Instead of nesting on the other side of the building on the bank of the Spokane River like the others, one Canada goose decided to call a planter home.
Since then, the mother goose has become quite the attraction.
"A lot of photos," Mike Devereaux, an employee at BSN Sports said. "A lot of selfies with her in the background.
Employees have adopted the soon-to-be-family, putting up a sign and cones around the nest, keeping mama and her little ones safe.
All everyone can do now is wait for the five little eggs to hatch and the feathered family can be complete.