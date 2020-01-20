Canadian city sees 30-inches of snow in 24-hours

A state of emergency is stretching into its fourth day in Newfoundland as Canada's military helps people dig out from an unprecedented snowfall.
Parts of eastern Canada got two-to-three feet of snow over a 24-hour period over the weekend.
The storm hammered Canada's Atlantic coast from Friday into Saturday prompting several towns to declare emergencies.
St. John's, the capital of Newfoundland, was hit with 30 inches of snow as winds gusted to 81 miles per hour.
Businesses are closed except for gas stations and some pharmacies.
The snow total was an all-time record for the day for st. John's international airport.
Hundreds of Canadian armed forces troops have been flown in to help with the snow emergency.
Plows are trying to clear the snow from the streets.
A big issue is where to put all of it. St. John's received federal approval to dump it in the harbor.
