A Canadian laboratory is helping honor the officers and crewmen who lost their lives when the USS Arizona was bombed during the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.
The lab, CanmetMATERIALS, is providing their equipment and expertise to help roll steel from the USS Arizona and turn it into the USS Arizona Medal of Freedom's front face.
The steel is coming from the Lauren F. Bruner USS Arizona Memorial Foundation, a foundation formed the preserve the history and memory of the Arizona's crew.
CanmetMATERIALS will be using laser-cutting equipment to cut a stylized "A" into the "sacred steel." The work will be shipped back to the U.S. to be welded onto the medals' front face.
The medals will be made available for purchase in February in the U.S. and Canada. Proceeds will be used to fund hand-drawn portraits and biographies of each crew member, including five Canadians.