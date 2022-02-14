OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked sweeping emergency police powers Monday to quell protests against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions in the capital and at border crossings.
“This is not a peaceful protest,” the Canadian leader told reporters in Ottawa alongside top cabinet officials. He said the federal government is stepping in because local police authorities have had difficulty enforcing the law.
“This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting people’s jobs and restoring confidence in our institutions."
Protests that began with a trucker convoy to Ottawa more than two weeks ago have gridlocked Canada’s capital city and expanded to border crossings, including the bridge that carries a quarter of Canada’s commerce with the U.S., its largest trading partner. That span—between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit—was reopened to traffic late Sunday night.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also announced arrests Monday at an offshoot demonstration in western Canada, seizing a cache of weapons at a border blockade in southern Alberta.