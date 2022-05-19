Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old Spokane Valley man

UPDATE: Roy Robertson was located in Ritzville just after 5pm Thursday. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Law enforcement issued a Silver Alert for a Spokane Valley man who hasn't been since since May 17.

The alert says that Roy Robertson and his wife got into an argument, and he left in his truck to get diesel gas on the 17th, but hasn't come home. Robertson has dementia and, according to the alert, has never left home this long.

He was driving a tan colored 1996 Dodge Ram with license plate B30398.

If you know anything please contact 911 immediately.

