SPOKANE, Wash. - According to FlightAware, more than 7,000 flights were delayed across the country and roughly 1,500 were cancelled. At Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport alone, more than 470 and 360 cancellations impacted travelers. Among those scrambling to figure out another way to get home was one of our very own producers, Zach Garner.
"After we waited for that flight for four hours, they cancelled it altogether because they didn't have enough pilots,” Garner said. "We had spent, I don't know, maybe 10 hours at the airport."
Eventually, Garner cut his losses.
"Right now we are driving ourselves to Spokane,” Garner said.
Garner, his girlfriend, and her family are making the trek over Snoqualmie Pass, rather than do what others have resigned themselves to--waiting.
Waiting, like Michaela Fleming, who is trying to get back to Rapid City, SD. Fleming was supposed to fly out at 6:00 a.m. But when we spoke to her, the flight had already been delayed multiple times.
"It got delayed again when we were up there getting our bag checked in," she shared.
Fleming said even if she does get out of Spokane on Monday--and that's a big 'if'--she doesn't know what she will do about her connecting flight.
"I'll just have to stay here. My mom and my brother live up north, in Tonasket," Fleming said.
Already a three-hour drive, it's a long day no matter how you slice it.
Today in SeaTac, more than 330 delays and 220 cancellations made travel a nightmare, while Spokane Intl. Airport has at least 30 delays and 12 cancellations.
So whether you are at the airport now and waiting, or you're planning on traveling later this week, here is a pro-tip from someone who has been there--just in case.
"Bring a blanket if you're traveling on the holidays. You have no idea how long you're going to be there,” Garner said.
KHQ reached out to Delta Airlines today, and a spokesperson sent us this statement:
Winter weather, particularly at Delta’s hubs in Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), Seattle (SEA), Salt Lake City (SLC), other areas of the U.S. as well as the omicron variant continue to hamper Delta’s operation Monday. Delta expects that upwards of 200 of 4,166 scheduled mainline and Delta Connection flights will cancel today.
Delta canceled 374 of 4,155 scheduled mainline and connection flights Sunday, due to the same factors.
We apologize to customers for the delay in their travel plans. Delta people are continuing to work together around the clock to reroute and substitute aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible. When that’s not possible, Delta Reservations specialists are coordinating with our Operations and Customer Care Center to get those impacted on the next available flight.
“Canceling a flight is always Delta’s last resort. The result is not only difficult for customers, but for our people who want nothing more than to take care of them – especially over the holidays. We sincerely apologize to everyone impacted,” said E.V.P. and Chief of Operations John Laughter. “From teams in our Operations and Customer Center reworking our schedule to our front-line team members engaging with customers on the ground, in the air and over the phone, I’m proud of Delta people working around the clock to save as many flights as possible while proactively rebooking impacted customers – all due to a perfect storm that includes relentless weather systems coupled with the omicron variant surge.”