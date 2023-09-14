SPOKANE, Wash. — Want to run for a good cause? A four mile race will take place on the streets of Spokane that will benefit the community cancer fund.
The Boulevard Race will take place on Sept. 24 and will go through the best parts of Spokane and on the best streets through the coolest landmarks.
They will be raising money for the community cancer fund which helps support out cancer patient community.
Jon Neill, the Boulevard Race director, states "its really about the awareness and visibility... there is a need to make sure that pediatric cancer patients, in particular, are getting the financial support and the care that they need."
One of the celebrity models for the race is four-year-old Lucas who has down syndrome, and was recently diagnosed with Leukemia.
Because of both diagnoses, Lucas has frequent appointments ranging from once a week to almost five times a week.
He has just started his first phase of chemo on Tuesday. With down syndrome, this brings an extra risk of viruses for Lucas. It increases his risk of sickness and receiving chemo may compromise his immune system.
Him and his family are nine months through his cancer journey, and as of now he has been doing fairly well.
When Lucas's mom saw that the race supported the community cancer fund, she wanted to get involved.
She began to bring awareness to this race and Lucas became one of the poster child's for the race!
Neill said, "Lucas is extraordinary... when you walk into his room and you get to know him, he lights up. He is a kid that just projects energy, vibrancy and excitement." He couldn't think of anyone better to be their unveiled race bib.
To sign up for this race it is a $25 entry fee with proceeds from the race going to the community cancer fun. These funds will also benefit other organizations including Ronald McDonald House, Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, YMCA Camp Goodtimes and the newly launched WSU Medical School Pediatric Residency program at Providence.
The race will start downtown by the Centennial Hotel, go by the clock tower, by Davenport, go into Riverside Parkway, past Browns Additions, the MAC, come to Riverside Parkway and finish right in Riverfront Park.
Parking is free at the arena and the race will start at 9 a.m. sharp on Sept. 24.
This is perfect for runners, walkers and strollers! Also, after you finish you will be able to get an incredible t-shirt.
Make sure to sign up and invite your friends to help support a good cause.
To sign up use the link here! If you want to find out more information about the race, sponsors, itinerary and more you can visit The Boulevard race website.