SPOKANE, Wash. - Canidates for local office will have a chance to share their positions on their plans to address climate change at a forum hosted by Gonzaga University on Oct. 5.
Gonzaga's Center for Climate, Society and the Environment will hold the event at 6 p.m. in the Glob Room at Cataldo Hall.
Candidates for Spokane County Commissioner and for the 3rd and 6th state legislative districts have been invited to the non-partisan event. You can find a full list of the candidates that will participate and those who declined invitations here.