SPOKANE, Wash. – Loved ones of the 5-year-old who was viciously attacked at her North Spokane home on Sunday said she is continuing to heal. They said Lilly’s condition remains ‘stable’ as of Tuesday afternoon.
Lilly’s mother Kassie Dewey was found deceased at the home. Both victims were stabbed multiple times. The suspect is in the hospital. He was found in a locked garage inside a running vehicle by first responders. As soon as treatment for those injuries is complete, he will likely face charges for assault and murder. Police have not yet identified him.
The alleged attacker is a man Kassie was trying to break up with, according to friends and family. They are set to gather Wednesday evening at 7:30 to grieve together.
Organizers of the vigil are asking anyone who knew Kassie to meet them at Franklin Park on North Division. Candles will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring cards for the family.