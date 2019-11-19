PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University Sorority and Fraternity members have scheduled a candlelight vigil to remember the life of 19-year-old Freshman Sam Martinez, who passed away just over a week ago.
Pullman Police and the Whitman County Coroner believe that Martinez' death the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 12 was likely due to alcohol poisoning, but are still waiting for a toxicology report for confirmation.
The vigil is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house, of which Martinez was a member. The home on Northeast Linden Street, is also where he died.
According to social media posts from WSU Greek Life, all are welcome to attend the vigil.
All are welcome to join the men of the Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity to remember the life of Sam Martinez for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, November 19th from 5:30 - 6:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/GPq05yOPKl— Greek Life at WSU (@WSUFSLife) November 19, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.