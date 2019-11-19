Sam Martinez'

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University Sorority and Fraternity members have scheduled a candlelight vigil to remember the life of 19-year-old Freshman Sam Martinez, who passed away just over a week ago.

Pullman Police and the Whitman County Coroner believe that Martinez' death the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 12 was likely due to alcohol poisoning, but are still waiting for a toxicology report for confirmation. 

The vigil is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house, of which Martinez was a member. The home on Northeast Linden Street, is also where he died.

According to social media posts from WSU Greek Life, all are welcome to attend the vigil.

