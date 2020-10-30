Candy Land Halloween house open on Saturday for socially distanced visitors
Looking for something fun to do this weekend that's within COVID safety guidelines? How about a trip to Candy Land?
 
You might have seen this South Hill Halloween home before, in years past Suzanne Bemis has decorated her home like Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland. This year, it's lollipops, lights and lots of candy.
 
There will be gingerbread men with six-foot-long candy cane poles to keep people distanced, a slide from the second floor to pass out candy, and masks are required if you're playing along. Suzanne said her friends are dressing up as Candy Land characters, including Queen Frost, Mr. Mint and Lord Licorice.
 
Suzanne said she wasn't going to put on a Halloween show this year, but when she saw the growing need from Second Harvest, she knew this Halloween house could help. The event is free to attend, but Suzanne is asking you consider bringing canned food or a cash donation towards 2nd Harvest.
 
Candy land opens Halloween night, from 5-10 p.m. 
 
The address is 1318 S Bernard St, Spokane.

