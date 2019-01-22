Watch again

Having to give away a dog is never easy, but what if that dog was going to someone in desperate need?

One man in Post Falls is living with a brain disorder, but thanks to volunteers around the country, he was able to get a $50,000 service dog completely free.

This dog has not only changed his life, it's changed his entire family's life.

In 2007, Bob McCuaig found out he has Huntington's disease.

His wife Nila describes it as having ALS, MS, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's all at the same time.

"We were pretty much blindsided when Bob was diagnosed with this disease," Nila said.

With three kids in the house, Nila knew her and her husband couldn't take this on alone

That's when Exeter came into their lives. As a puppy, he trained with volunteers at "Canine Companions for Independence" and learned how to do tasks that most people don't have to think twice about.

But when you have Huntington's, simple tasks become nearly impossible.

For example, if Bob drops something, Exeter grabs it. He'll bring in groceries, turn lights on and off, bring over a soda from the fridge, he even gets Bob the phone.

"We always said that he really takes care of all of us," said Nila.

But there's not enough Exeters to go around.

Right now, there's more than 400 people are on the Canine Companions for Independence wait-list. The reason that list is so long is that these dogs are completely free.

KHQ went to meet some of these puppies in training, including Lovee, Evie, Joselyn, Kendra and Junebug the second

Their owners work with them everyday for 18 months. Then the dogs get another six months of professional training. After that, they're matched up with someone in need.

Lilly Mitsui has raised four puppies and still keeps in contact with their new families.

"The most rewarding part is the conclusion of it," Mitsui said.

Trainer Lindsay Feist said Canine Companions for Independence is always looking for more puppy raisers and she'll even help work with you and the dog in the process

"It's really life changing what these dogs can do for the people who need them," Feist said.