Capital One is reportedly giving up around $150 million in yearly revenue as they become the largest U.S. bank to nix overdraft fee charges.
First reported by CNBC, the banking industry banked more than $14 million in overdraft fees in 2019. Other large banks such as Bank of America have developed features to help customers avoid the fees, but have not dropped them completely.
Capital One has reportedly reaped over $130 million in overdraft fees in 2021 alone. Their new policy is set to go into effect in January.