SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- First responders are on the scene of a vehicle crash that has left cars stuck on the railroad tracks in Spokane Valley.
Both cars were traveling westbound on Trent ave. near the intersection at Pines road.
Police on the scene say preliminary information shows a car rear-ended another car, causing it to leave to road way, through the westbound lanes and rolling in a field. The occupants have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries but appear to be in stable condition.
The other car left the roadway and ended up on the railroad tracks; the driver tried to flee on foot but was detained by police. She has been arrested for felony hit and run, DUI and possible vehicular assault.
Trent ave. has been reduced to one lane. Pines road is open.
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) May 6, 2019
State Route 290 at Pines in Spokane Valley
Serious injury collision/felony hit and run, suspect in custody DUI.
All eastbound lanes detoured south on Pines, one westbound lane open for traffic.
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MQDCysXymF
