Weather Alert

...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TO CONTINUE IN IDAHO AND PORTIONS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON... .Snow intensity will be moderate to heavy at times. West of the frontal boundary into Central Washington, precipitation has become more showery with only light additional snow accumulations expected through the remainder of the afternoon. Heavier snow showers will continue along the immediate Cascade crest impacting the mountain passes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Lower snow amounts southwest of Cheney. * WHERE...Hayden, Spokane Valley, Davenport, Fairfield, Cheney, Downtown Spokane, Rockford, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Worley, and Coeur d'Alene. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions into Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drifting snow is expected across the West Plains. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. &&