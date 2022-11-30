SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor.
The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle.
The plow has minimal damage and the driver received a citation.
Please don’t be this person. I can’t stress enough how dangerous this is. One slip in these conditions and you could end up bouncing between the plow and median. Give our plows space and avoid passing them. We’ve already had one plow hit this morning, we don’t need another. pic.twitter.com/RP2qSO0jGT— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 30, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.