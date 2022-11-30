WSDOT LOGO

SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. 

The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle.

The plow has minimal damage and the driver received a citation. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates. 

