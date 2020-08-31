Spokane Police Officers along with the Spokane Fire Department responded to a car crash in the area of 6th Avenue and Florida Street.
It happened early Monday morning, at 12:15 a.m. The vehicle ran through a bedroom of the house where people were sleeping.
A passenger in the vehicle fled but the driver remained on-scene. The driver, identified as 29 year old Michael T. Johnson-Moehrke, was placed under arrest for DUI, 2 counts of reckless driving and driving on a suspended license 3rd degree. Fortunately only minor injuries to the occupants inside the residence. The residence sustained thousands of dollars in damage.
A criminal history was done on Michael and it appears he has a DUI conviction in 2016.
